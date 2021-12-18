Snow arrives late Saturday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over the region today will push north. This morning will start out mostly sunny before clouds begin to filter in ahead of a low pressure system that will pass to our south. This system will bring accumulating snow to the state starting this afternoon. Snow will work its way from west to east, continue through the night and then taper off Sunday morning. Higher snowfall amounts are expected across western Maine while lesser amounts are expected in northeastern Maine. The Bangor area can expect around 3-5″.

Snowfall forecast for Saturday afternoon through Sunday. (WABI)

High pressure will follow the low and bring mostly sunny skies Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday will seasonable temperatures.

There is a slight chance of snow on Wednesday for inland locations with a wintry mix possible along the coast.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Snow will start late this afternoon. Highs 22-34°. North wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow. Lows 16-25°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow ending in the morning. Highs 23-34°. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 19-32°. Winds becoming south 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 29-38°. West wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with possible snow showers inland and a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the low 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High sin the low 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

