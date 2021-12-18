Remembrance ceremony held in Belfast for National Wreaths Across America Day

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - While Saturday’s Wreaths Across America Day took place in Arlington, thousands of smaller ceremonies were held in towns across the country.

‘Remember, Honor, Teach’ is the mission of the Wreaths Across America organization.

“It’s said that a soldier dies twice. Once when he takes his final breath and once when people forget his name, and we’re trying to remember those names of those who have served,” said Belfast VFW Operations Manager Jim Roberts.

Members of the Belfast VFW and greater community gathered Saturday for a tradition of their own.

“Today we are laying wreaths for our namesakes for the American Legion and the Belfast VFW,” Roberts said.

“We owe our veterans and their families a debt that cannot be repaid. In laying these wreaths we acknowledge that debt and honor their service and sacrifice,” said Sen. Chip Curry of Belfast.

In an effort to carry out the mission of teaching your children the value of freedom, a younger generation played an important role in the ceremony.

“I’ll always remember this because it was my first time doing it. It was really fun too to remember them and everything and I think it’s just really great to be here,” said 11-year-old Aleah Armstrong.

Roberts says Maine sends a significant number of men and women into the military each year.

He says that makes these ceremonies even more important, especially during the holidays.

“A lot of people can’t get to Arlington , they see it they hear it on the news so when we mimic a service like that or we have a service like that it gives everyone a chance to participate,” Roberts said.

Following the remembrance ceremony, members of the VFW traveled to Unity for a larger wreath laying ceremony at Village Cemetery.

