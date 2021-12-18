Advertisement

Pedestrian sustains “very serious injuries” after being hit by car in Bangor

Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Oak and York streets...
Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Oak and York streets tonight.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Oak and York streets tonight.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says the pedestrian sustained “very serious injuries” and was taken to a local hospital.

Officials ask folks to avoid the area of Oak and York street for the next few hours as they reconstruct the scene.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

Maine is latest state to detect omicron variant of COVID-19
Union workers at the Sappi mill in Skowhegan makes it a tradition every year to donate...
Sappi workers deliver thousands of boxes of food to Skowhegan area food pantries
New England shrimp fishery to stay shuttered as waters warm
Two bodies found at separate Casella Waste Systems facilities in Maine and New Hampshire
Police determine how bodies of man, woman ended up at Maine, NH waste facilities