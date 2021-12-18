Pedestrian sustains “very serious injuries” after being hit by car in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car near Oak and York streets tonight.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters says the pedestrian sustained “very serious injuries” and was taken to a local hospital.

Officials ask folks to avoid the area of Oak and York street for the next few hours as they reconstruct the scene.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

