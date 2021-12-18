Orono community supports man who lost home in fire

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Duston Thomas still can’t believe how quickly his life changed on Sunday after he lost his family home in a fire. Twenty minutes after he left the house after a day of remodeling work, Thomas got the call.

“Oh, it’s devastating,” Thomas said. “I didn’t really know what to think. I haven’t even wrapped my finger around it. It’s hard to digest everything that’s happened. The reality is starting to set in, and the shock is starting to wear off. It’s hard to go through.”

“I made my way down, and found him and just watched it go,” said Glenn Thomas, Duston’s father. “I mean, the main thing was, he was outside.

“I was born and raised in this home, and there’s a lot of good memories. It’s tough, but we’ll get through it.”

Duston played high school football at Orono, and when his coaches heard the news, they sprung into action, organizing a fundraiser Tuesday night at Pat’s Pizza. It’s a chance to show the togetherness of the Orono community.

“It’s not always a wonderful life,” said Orono coach Don Joseph. “There’s some accidents that happen in your life that are difficult obstacles to overcome. But we’re a community, and when something happens, certainly to a Red Riot, there’s going to be a rally. We’re going to come in and help them out.”

Thomas says he’s going day-by-day, but he’s grateful to have his community in his corner.

“I mean, everything’s so overwhelming, but it puts my mind at ease that I have such a great family and friends and a community - people that I don’t even know are reaching out to me - and it’s a good feeling to know that times like these, that people have your back,” said Thomas.

Besides the fundraiser Tuesday night at Pat’s, you can donate to the Duston Thomas Fund at Camden National Bank in Hermon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.