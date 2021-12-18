Advertisement

Nearly two weeks after deadly fire in Bangor, still waiting on answers from investigators

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been almost two weeks since a fire in Bangor claimed the lives of three homeless men, and we’re still waiting for answers from investigators.

Authorities say the three men had taken shelter inside the vacant home on Union Street when the fire broke out on December 6th.

Two other people were taken to the hospital.

There has been no information released on the cause of the fire or the autopsies performed on the victims.

A public safety department spokesperson says the Fire Marshal’s Office continues to interview people and witnesses, working with the Bangor Fire and Police Departments on the investigation.

At a meeting this week, Bangor City Councilors addressed the homelessness issue in the city.

Many say the time for talking is over, and a long term solution must be found.

At least one councilor suggested using federal pandemic relief funds to take care of the homeless.

The interim city manager says the City is waiting on final rules from the federal government as to how COVID relief funds can be used.

