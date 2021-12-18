Advertisement

Maine National Guard Members arrive at Northern Light Health hospitals

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine National Guard Members arrived at Northern Light Health hospitals Thursday to help support hospitals stretched thin with a record number of COVID patients.

Four guard members are at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

One member each will be stationed at Northern Light Inland Hospital and at Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Specifically, these Guard Members will be helping out at Monoclonal Antibody Clinics.

”Part of the mission of the National Guard isn’t so much going overseas and fighting, but it is helping our fellow Americans, both in our own neighborhoods, and wherever we’re needed,” said Operations Officer, 101st Air Refueling Wing Capt. Bill Bruns. “That’s why this is such a wonderful mission to take part of.”

Northern Light Health says it’s expected Guard Members will be deployed in these roles through the end of next month, subject to need.

