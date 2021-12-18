Maine CDC reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,184 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and 11 additional deaths.

Three deaths are being reported in Androscoggin County and Cumberland County.

York, Penobscot, Waldo, and Lincoln counties are recording an additional death each.

9,429 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Thursday.

The Maine CDC says 7,120 of those were booster shots.

70.56% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Penobscot county has 136 new cases.

There’s 72 in Franklin, 71 in Somerset, 65 in Aroostook, and 64 in Hancock.

COVID hospitalizations remain high in Maine.

As of Saturday morning, 388 people were in the hospital with the virus.

113 are in critical care. 68 are on ventilators, a new record.

The Maine CDC says there are only 46 available critical care beds in the state.

On Friday, the Maine CDC announced that the omicron variant has been identified for the first time in the state.

Maine is now among 41 states in the U.S. where the omicron coronavirus variant has been detected.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor conducted genomic sequencing to confirm the variant in five samples from Penobscot County.

Gov. Janet Mills called the news “unwelcome but not unexpected” and encouraged residents to take precautions such as mask wearing and vaccination.

