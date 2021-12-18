Bangor breweries support Brave Noise campaign

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever wanted to brew your own beer while making a difference, now’s your chance.

Bangor Greendrinks and Central Street Farmhouse are partnering to join the Brave Noise campaign.

Brave Noise advocates for inclusive environments in the brewing industry.

Greendrinks and Central Street have established codes of conduct in light of joining Brave Noise.

They’re also selling a new Brave Noise beer kit, with part of the proceeds staying in the community for the cause.

”They get all the stuff, all the various ingredients,” said Bangor Greendrinks Chair Mark McLaughlin. “Then, they make it at home and have the beer. But, they also gain awareness about the campaign itself, and the proceeds go to a local organization that has the same sorts of values as the Brave Noise campaign is supposed to espouse - and that particular organization is Partners for Peace.”

If you’d like to get a Brave Noise beer kit, you can email or call Central Street Farmhouse, or stop in.

