Swimmer Nathan Gilliam starring in his first season with the Husson Eagles

He’s already won North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week three times for men’s swimming and diving
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson’s Nathan Gilliam has already won North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week three times for men’s swimming and diving.

He discussed his technical process that’s transitioned from the Wiscasset High School and Unsinkables club programs to the Eagles.

“You can always work on stuff. Once you get your technique down, your technique is never going to be perfect, we’re all human. You have to focus on where you put your power in the stroke cycle,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam added the importance of staying mentally engaged to keep a fast time in his races.

He looks forward to trying to hold off a strong rival Maine Maritime Academy team as he looks toward conference and New England championships.

