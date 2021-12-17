Snow Visits This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s been a pleasant day across the Pine Tree State as we wrap-up the work week, with fairly mild temperatures along with some sunshine. The wind has been blustery at times, but will subside as we head into the overnight hours.

It appears ingredients are coming together to bring some snowfall to our neighborhoods this weekend. The passage of a cold front means cold air will be in place; low pressure responsible for the precipitation will track our way from the southwest, with snow likely arriving late Saturday afternoon. The snow will fall into Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the rest of Sunday presenting a mostly cloudy sky. How much snow? The bulls-eye area will be in southern counties, where 5-8″ will pile-up. Central Maine, including the Bangor area will see 3-5″ with northernmost Maine only seeing an inch or so. Looks like Downeast communities will be shoveling about 2 to 4″.

Behind that low, it appears we’re in for a quiet weather pattern beginning Monday, with seasonably chilly temperatures expected. From this vantage point, it appears traveling conditions leading up to Christmas will be tame, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, teens to mid 20s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, late day snow expected, temps near 30

Snow Saturday night-

Sunday: Snow early, then mostly cloudy; highs around 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold, 20s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 30

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.