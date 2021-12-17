Advertisement

Sappi workers deliver thousands of boxes of food to Skowhegan area food pantries

Union workers at the Sappi mill in Skowhegan makes it a tradition every year to donate...
Union workers at the Sappi mill in Skowhegan makes it a tradition every year to donate thousands of boxes of food to area food pantries ahead of Christmas.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Union workers at the Sappi mill in Skowhegan makes it a tradition every year to donate thousands of boxes of food to area food pantries ahead of Christmas.

“The folks in the mill recognize that a lot of folks in their communities that aren’t as well off as they are, so we made a decision that we’re going to try and help,” said Patrick Carleton, President of the Union.

Since that decision 14 years ago, 11 food pantries can rely on this late holiday gift.

“So we do 150 complete Christmas dinners to 150 needy families. We also have this just about 12 tons of food that we box up and take to all the food cupboards around the Central Maine Area,” said Carleton.

Between donations and fundraisers, they raised more than $32,000 this year to make it happen.

“We knew that Thanksgiving was tough on families, and a lot of food was already given out. So, we want to do something a little better, and do it around Christmas,” said Carleton.

For these mill workers, there’s a lot of teamwork required to get the job done.

“I think that’s where the solidarity comes in. You know, unions bring about solidarity, and we all work together in the mill, and we help each other out every day. That’s what we bring to the table. We just want to help others,” said Carleton.

“Everybody just knows where to step in line. Kind of form an assembly line and get it on the trailers and onto the trucks and get it to the food pantries as fast as possible,” said Chris Morris, Member of the Union.

After doing this for so many years, it’s the relationships with the people they’re helping that sticks with them.

“We’ve built friendships with the members of the food cupboards over the years. They know my name, and you see them around town and they ask, ‘are you guys making a delivery this year?’ You know, we try to up it a little bit every year. Get a little more donations. I wish we could help out more,” said Michael Theriault, Vice President of the Union.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

New England shrimp fishery to stay shuttered as waters warm
Two bodies found at separate Casella Waste Systems facilities in Maine and New Hampshire
Police determine how bodies of man, woman ended up at Maine, NH waste facilities
An Eagle Scout candidate from Hermon’s Troop 25 is helping students at the local middle school...
Hermon Boy Scout builds outdoor classroom for local middle school
CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus “test-to-stay” policies