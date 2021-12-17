Advertisement

Police determine how bodies of man, woman ended up at Maine, NH waste facilities

Two bodies found at separate Casella Waste Systems facilities in Maine and New Hampshire
Two bodies found at separate Casella Waste Systems facilities in Maine and New Hampshire
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H.(WMTW) — Investigators said they have determined what happened to a man and woman whose bodies were found at waste facilities in Maine and New Hampshire earlier this year.

The body of Jessica Lurvey, 28, was found at a waste transfer facility in Belmont, New Hampshire, on Sept. 9.

The body of Matthew Schofield, 29, was found at a solid waste facility in Lewiston 12 days later.

Investigators said on Friday that the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Lurvey was accidentally crushed by a trash compactor after taking fentanyl.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office said that Schofield’s death was accidental, but the cause is undetermined. Officials said it could have been due to drug intoxication or crush injuries.

Investigators said that it appears that on the evening of Sept. 8, Lurvey and Schofield sought shelter in a large trash or recycling bin during a heavy rainstorm.

The bin was picked up and loaded into a garbage truck, according to officials.

The truck then went to the facility in Belmont where Lurvey’s body was found during the waste sorting process.

Schofield’s body was not discovered and his remains, along with other waste products, were taken to the facility in Lewiston where they were discovered.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

New England shrimp fishery to stay shuttered as waters warm
An Eagle Scout candidate from Hermon’s Troop 25 is helping students at the local middle school...
Hermon Boy Scout builds outdoor classroom for local middle school
CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus “test-to-stay” policies
Maine Legislature to conduct most business remote next month