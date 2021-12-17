Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

New England shrimp fishery to stay shuttered as waters warm
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform