Advertisement

Maine Legislature to conduct most business remote next month

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Amid a surge in infections, the Maine Legislature will follow last year’s safety guidelines - including mandatory masks - when it convenes next month.

The full Legislature will meet at the State House on Jan. 5 and again on Jan. 26 to conduct business.

In between, work will be conducted via virtual meetings. Senate President Troy Jackson said Friday that legislative leaders can’t afford to loosen restrictions “in the middle of an unbelievable crisis with the COVID-19 surge.”

Maine is currently dealing with some of the highest infection rates and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

An Eagle Scout candidate from Hermon’s Troop 25 is helping students at the local middle school...
Hermon Boy Scout builds outdoor classroom for local middle school
CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus “test-to-stay” policies
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,151 new coronavirus cases, 11,832 new doses of vaccines administered Thursday
(File)
Central Maine Power ranked last in customer satisfaction report