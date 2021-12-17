Maine is latest state to detect omicron variant of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Public health officials in Maine say the state is the latest to detect the omicron variant of COVID-19 within its borders.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor conducted genomic sequencing to confirm the variant in five samples from Penobscot County.

The variant has been detected in more than 40 states.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills called the news “unwelcome but not unexpected” and encouraged residents to take precautions such as mask wearing and vaccination.

