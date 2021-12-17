Advertisement

Husson football coach Nat Clark details the Eagles’ offseason plan

The Eagles finished 2021 with a 7-3 (4-2 CCC) record
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021 Husson Eagles football team’s motto was “Take Flight” in their second year in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

The Eagles finished 2021 with a 7-3 (4-2 CCC) record
The Eagles finished 2021 with a 7-3 (4-2 CCC) record(WABI)

They ended up with a 7-3 record and 4-2 mark in the league.

Head Coach Nat Clark said there were some great moments in the last go-round for the resilient senior class of 19 players.

Before looking ahead to fulfilling key spots in the trenches due to graduation, Clark looked back on the Eagles’ biggest wins.

“There was some good things. We had a big win over UNE, our rival school. We played for the Lobster Trap over here in the office. We beat Springfield College here on Homecoming, and they were a playoff team. We beat Salve Regina out here on Senior Day. Those 19 seniors had their last day at Winkin Stadium, and they beat a quality team. There were some highlights for sure,” said Clark.

Now it’s onto an offseason of weight training, conditioning, and recruiting.

Eagles coaches are able to visit a lot during the summer, catch some local games during the season, and are now back in full travel mode since Thanksgiving, covering a footprint from Maine to Maryland.

Clark said he hopes to land players who aim to graduate, love the game, and want to have a full college career with the Eagles. He added that a senior-heavy roster can translate to a very good team in Division III.

“There’s got to be something here where this recruit sees themselves succeeding, whether it be location, price, major, and obviously our football program. We’ve got to appeal somehow, someway to these kids. I think we’ve got a tremendous university here. We have some great players, coaches, and really just some great kids,” said Clark.

Clark and the Husson coaches try to identify reasons besides football to help make the Eagles a great fit for recruits.

Spring practices will arrive soon, with 15 non-padded sessions with plenty of seven-on-seven and one-on-one drills until May.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

He’s already won North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Week three times for men’s swimming...
Swimmer Nathan Gilliam starring in his first season with the Husson Eagles
Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference
Rohan Jones joins Maine football during early signing period
She’s in her third season averaging double-digit scoring
Bailey Donovan enjoying early-season success with the Husson Eagles
He was a three-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s top...
Former Black Bear Ben Bishop reflects on his college career after NHL retirement