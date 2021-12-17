Husson football coach Nat Clark details the Eagles’ offseason plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 2021 Husson Eagles football team’s motto was “Take Flight” in their second year in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

They ended up with a 7-3 record and 4-2 mark in the league.

Head Coach Nat Clark said there were some great moments in the last go-round for the resilient senior class of 19 players.

Before looking ahead to fulfilling key spots in the trenches due to graduation, Clark looked back on the Eagles’ biggest wins.

“There was some good things. We had a big win over UNE, our rival school. We played for the Lobster Trap over here in the office. We beat Springfield College here on Homecoming, and they were a playoff team. We beat Salve Regina out here on Senior Day. Those 19 seniors had their last day at Winkin Stadium, and they beat a quality team. There were some highlights for sure,” said Clark.

Now it’s onto an offseason of weight training, conditioning, and recruiting.

Eagles coaches are able to visit a lot during the summer, catch some local games during the season, and are now back in full travel mode since Thanksgiving, covering a footprint from Maine to Maryland.

Clark said he hopes to land players who aim to graduate, love the game, and want to have a full college career with the Eagles. He added that a senior-heavy roster can translate to a very good team in Division III.

“There’s got to be something here where this recruit sees themselves succeeding, whether it be location, price, major, and obviously our football program. We’ve got to appeal somehow, someway to these kids. I think we’ve got a tremendous university here. We have some great players, coaches, and really just some great kids,” said Clark.

Clark and the Husson coaches try to identify reasons besides football to help make the Eagles a great fit for recruits.

Spring practices will arrive soon, with 15 non-padded sessions with plenty of seven-on-seven and one-on-one drills until May.

