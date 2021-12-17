Hermon Boy Scout builds outdoor classroom for local middle school

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - An Eagle Scout candidate from Hermon’s Troop 25 is helping students at the local middle school by providing them a new outdoor space to learn.

”I think learning outdoors is a really nice environment to be productive,” said 17-year-old Nolan Raymond of Hermon.

The junior at Hermon High School knows the value of the outdoors.

He is being recognized for his work in creating an outdoor learning space at Hermon Middle School.

After months of planning and fundraising, the Eagle Scout candidate was able to bring it to fruition. There’s now four, eight foot picnic tables where students and staff will be able to work.

The idea began as a Gifted and Talented self-directed project when Nolan was a student at the middle school.

He and his classmates distributed surveys and educated students and staff about the benefits of outdoor learning.

“I learned a lot about just developing myself as a person and leadership skills.”

Nolan’s’ Eagle Scout project represents more than $3,500 in donations from local businesses and includes 154 hours of community service.

“To give back to Hermon Middle School when he’s at Hermon High School right now, I think it shows what an impactful place this was on him, and especially some of his teachers who this is going to directly benefit,” said Hermon Middle School Principal, Micah Grant.

Grant says Nolan recognizes and values education.

Through a partnership with the University of Maine, they’re able to provide innovative science programs.

“We live in the playground state,” Grant said. “Our state is awesome for outdoor opportunity, and I hope it motivates other middle schools to do this, if they haven’t already. Just find your Eagle Scout candidate, and have them build you one.”

As for Nolan, he still has one more step to earn his Eagle Scout rank.

“I’m going to pass a board of review, hopefully, in January. From there, that’s my rank, and I think this is the big part that you see, but there’s also a lot more that goes into it with paperwork and what not,” said Raymond.

Nolan says he has dreams of becoming a pilot.

Following graduation, he plans on going to school for aviation.

Those who know him are grateful for all his work and are eager to see what he will accomplish next.

“I feel like he’s doing something really great.” said Hermon Middle School 8th grader, Logan Deschaine. “He’s going up an alley to the Army, so I feel like if that’s what he wants to do, he can do it.”

