Gusty Wind Today, Accumulating Snow Likely This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move to our east early this morning with high pressure building in behind it. We’ll see a drier and brighter day today with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. The bulk of the clouds will be across the northern half of the state with more sunshine elsewhere. We’ll have a gusty west/northwest wind today as well with most spots seeing gusts between 25-35 MPH however higher gusts up to 40-50 MPH will be possible from around the Greenville area north and west. Temperatures will top off in the around the 40° mark across the north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere before slowly falling to the upper 20s to mid-30s by late afternoon/evening as colder air arrives. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. The wind will remain breezy tonight and continue to usher colder air into the region. Temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state.

We'll have a gusty west/northwest wind developing this morning with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible for most locations however areas around Greenville north and west could see higher gusts between 40-50 MPH at times. (WABI)

High pressure will be with us to start the weekend giving us some sunshine Saturday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as high pressure slides to our east and our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Low pressure moving out of the Ohio Valley is forecast to pass to our south Saturday night and early Sunday bring us a round of snow on it’s way by. Snow will begin to develop over southern and western areas later in the afternoon Saturday with the snow then spreading north and east across the rest of the state Saturday night. Snowfall accumulations look fairly light from Bangor north and east with more moderate accumulations expected to the west and south of Bangor. Light snow and snow showers will taper off Sunday morning as the storm pulls away from the region followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Snow is expected to spread into the state later Saturday and Saturday night then move out Sunday morning. By early Sunday morning light accumulations can expected for much of the state with heavier snowfall expected south and west of Bangor. (WABI)

Clouds will increase during the day Monday ahead of a fast moving area of low pressure. This will bring us a chance for a few snow showers Monday and Tuesday especially over northern areas.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere early then falling to the upper 20s to mid-30s by later in the day. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible for most spots, 40-50 MPH gusts possible around Greenville and points north and west.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Colder. Lows between 18°-28°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing later in the afternoon and evening, especially west of Bangor. Colder with highs between 24°-32°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Morning snow showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in 20s to near 30°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.