Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
(File)
Central Maine Power ranked last in customer satisfaction report
Miss Alaska Emma Broyles reacts after being crowned Miss America, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at...
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement