Advertisement

Ellsworth businesses participate in Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Friday also happens to be National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.
Ellsworth Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Ellsworth Ugly Christmas Sweater Day(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you happened to be in Ellsworth Friday, you may have seen a few ugly sweaters around town.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual city-wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

For the last five years, Chamber members from area daycares, schools, businesses and city hall have joined in on the holiday fun.

Executive Director of the Chamber, Gretchen Wilson, says they like to claim the most spirited city in Maine.

”It’s a great little city. You know, I always call it a little town with a big city feel or whatever. But it is a community that really gets into doing stuff like this. We’ve done a parade this year, a tree lighting. Christmas in Ellsworth is a really fun month,” Wilson said.

Friday also happens to be National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

You can find pictures from today’s festivities on the Ellsworth Chamber’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

All Saints Schools collect food for Bangor food pantry.
All Saints Schools collect food for Bangor food pantry
Free hats, gloves, and scarves in Bucksport
Bucksport woman giving away handmade hats, gloves, scarves to community
Iarrobino Family
Glenburn teenager makes tourniquet for his mom using shoelace and plywood
Holden Police Department teaming up with Maine Mariners for teddy bear toss.
Holden Police Dept. teaming up with Maine Mariners for teddy bear toss