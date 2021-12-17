Ellsworth businesses participate in Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you happened to be in Ellsworth Friday, you may have seen a few ugly sweaters around town.

The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual city-wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

For the last five years, Chamber members from area daycares, schools, businesses and city hall have joined in on the holiday fun.

Executive Director of the Chamber, Gretchen Wilson, says they like to claim the most spirited city in Maine.

”It’s a great little city. You know, I always call it a little town with a big city feel or whatever. But it is a community that really gets into doing stuff like this. We’ve done a parade this year, a tree lighting. Christmas in Ellsworth is a really fun month,” Wilson said.

Friday also happens to be National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

You can find pictures from today’s festivities on the Ellsworth Chamber’s Facebook Page.

