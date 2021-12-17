Downtown Bangor sending positive message with “Hopeful” sign lighting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Bangor is sending a positive message with the installation of its new “hopeful” sign.

More than one hundred people gathered outside the McGuire Building to celebrate the first lighting of the 27-foot sign.

“Hopeful” was designed by Maine artist Charlie Hewitt.

He says the sign is a challenge to inspire positive action.

Brought to Bangor by United Way of Eastern Maine, representatives say the sign is exactly what’s needed right now.

”The first time I saw the sign was actually a couple of years ago,” said Chief Operating and Experience Officer of UWEM Jesse Moriarity. “I was in Portland, and I was taking one of my kids to a doctor’s appointment in Portland, and I wasn’t feeling very hopeful. I was feeling very worried, and I left that appointment, and I was driving down the road, and there was the sign. And it was kind of that moment of ‘it’s going to be okay’ and it was.”

“What I’ve seen is people really coming together and supporting each other,” said President and CEO of UWEM Shirar Patterson. “We’ve seen so much generosity at United Way, and I’m just hopeful for what that all means for our future.”

There are also signs up in Portland, Lewiston and Brunswick, but the one that now calls Bangor home is the biggest.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.