Central Maine Power ranked last in customer satisfaction report

(File)
By Ross Ketschke
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Power ranked dead last in customer satisfaction in a new report from J.D. Power.

The report ranks American utility providers on a 1,000 point scale based on interviews with more than 100,000 customers nationwide.

CMP scored a 647, lower than any company on the list.

In the East region, PPL Electric Utilities ranked highest with a 779 score.

“In today’s roller coaster economic environment, electric utility providers need to not only increase their efforts to help their local economies but also communicate more effectively about utility programs and activities,” wrote John Hazen, managing director of the utility practice at J.D. Power in a press release.

CMP’s ranking comes a month after voters blocked the company’s plan to build a high-voltage transmission line through western Maine to connect the New England power grid to hydropower in Quebec, Canada. That referendum vote is being challenged in court.

