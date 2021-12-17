Advertisement

CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus “test-to-stay” policies

(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday decided to more firmly embrace the approach, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when schools switched to test-to-stay.

CDC’s had recommended that when someone in a school tests positive for COVID-19, those who were deemed to be in close contact with them should stay out of school for 10 days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

An Eagle Scout candidate from Hermon’s Troop 25 is helping students at the local middle school...
Hermon Boy Scout builds outdoor classroom for local middle school
Maine Legislature to conduct most business remote next month
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,151 new coronavirus cases, 11,832 new doses of vaccines administered Thursday
(File)
Central Maine Power ranked last in customer satisfaction report