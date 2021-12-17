Bucksport woman giving away handmade hats, gloves, scarves to community

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport woman is helping keep the community a bit warmer this winter.

Paula Bartley sits at home at night knitting hats, gloves, and scarves throughout the year.

This winter, she decided to place them outside for anyone to take for free.

She lives near the schools and says it makes her smile to see kids come by and take the hats on cold days.

”I just enjoy putting them out and letting people enjoy them and use them and especially keep them warm. I just think that it’s nice this time of year, but I think kindness should go year round,” Bartley said.

Bartley says donations are welcomed but certainly not required.

You can find the hats and scarves on Nicholson Avenue in Bucksport.

