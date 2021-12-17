Advertisement

Bucksport woman giving away handmade hats, gloves, scarves to community

She lives near the schools and says it makes her smile to see kids come by and take the hats on cold days.
Free hats, gloves, and scarves in Bucksport
Free hats, gloves, and scarves in Bucksport(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport woman is helping keep the community a bit warmer this winter.

Paula Bartley sits at home at night knitting hats, gloves, and scarves throughout the year.

This winter, she decided to place them outside for anyone to take for free.

She lives near the schools and says it makes her smile to see kids come by and take the hats on cold days.

”I just enjoy putting them out and letting people enjoy them and use them and especially keep them warm. I just think that it’s nice this time of year, but I think kindness should go year round,” Bartley said.

Bartley says donations are welcomed but certainly not required.

You can find the hats and scarves on Nicholson Avenue in Bucksport.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

Iarrobino Family
Glenburn teenager makes tourniquet for his mom using shoelace and plywood
Holden Police Department teaming up with Maine Mariners for teddy bear toss.
Holden Police Dept. teaming up with Maine Mariners for teddy bear toss
Colburn Shoe Store
Colburn Shoe Store sock drive gets Thanksgiving help from Belfast community
Lynde Lodge in Hermon is offering both tableside and curbside Thanksgiving day meals
Lynde Lodge in Hermon again offering Thanksgiving Day community dinner