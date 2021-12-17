All Saints Schools collect food for Bangor food pantry.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Students and teachers from All Saints Schools in Bangor made quite the delivery Friday to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard.

As part of the eighth grade Reverse Advent Project, students have been collecting food throughout the month of December.

Each day, different grades were instructed to bring in different foods like applesauce, cereal, or soup.

The food cupboard says they typically feed around 150 families, and this year, that number has more than doubled.

”I hope it does set that example that is the feeling of it’s better to give than to receive. And we’ve talked a lot about that this Christmas season. We actually just read A Christmas Carol, and it’s all been about how you want to give all year long and how it feels good to give to others who are in need, and that’s what we really should be doing is taking care of other people in our community,” said Melanie Perkins, a teacher at the school.

Students say they hope this tradition continues for years to come.

They hope everyone understands how good it feels to give back.

