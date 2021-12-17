Accumulating Snow Expected Saturday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon. The bulk of the clouds will be across the northern half of the state with more sunshine elsewhere. The gusty west/northwest wind will gradually die down as the afternoon progresses with most spots seeing the potential for gusts to 25-30 MPH. A few higher gusts up to 40 MPH will remain possible from around the Greenville area north and west thru mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be around the 40° mark across the north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere through early afternoon then slowly fall to the upper 20s to mid-30s by late afternoon/evening as colder air arrives. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. The wind will remain breezy tonight and continue to usher colder air into the region. Temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state.

High pressure will be with us to start the weekend giving us some sunshine Saturday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as high pressure slides to our east and our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Low pressure moving out of the Ohio Valley is forecast to pass to our south Saturday night and early Sunday bring us a round of snow on it’s way by. Snow will begin to develop over southern and western areas later in the afternoon Saturday with the snow then spreading north and east across the rest of the state Saturday night. Snowfall accumulations look fairly light from north and east of Bangor with more moderate accumulations expected from Bangor south and west. Light snow and snow showers will taper off Sunday morning as the storm pulls away from the region followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Snow will spread into the state later Saturday afternoon and evening with light to moderate accumulation expected for most spots by 7am Sunday. (WABI)

Clouds will increase during the day Monday ahead of a fast moving area of low pressure. This will bring us a chance for a few snow showers Monday and Tuesday especially over northern areas.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere early then falling to the upper 20s to mid-30s by later in the day. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible and a few gusts to 40 MPH gusts possible around Greenville and points north and west.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Colder. Lows between 18°-28°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing later in the afternoon and evening, especially west of Bangor. Colder with highs between 24°-32°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Morning snow showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in 20s to near 30°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

