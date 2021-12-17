1,151 new coronavirus cases, 11,832 new doses of vaccines administered Thursday

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,151 new cases of coronavirus in our state, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 25 additional deaths.

That number is a reflection of a vital records review currently being conducted by the Maine CDC.

11,832 new vaccinations were given out Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

8,711 of those were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Kennebec County recording 215 new cases of COVID-19

Penobscot County has 147.

63 in Somerset County and 26 in Knox County.

381 Mainers hospitalized with the virus at last report. That is a new pandemic high.

114 are in ICU and 66 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

Maine hospitals report the percentage of COVID-19 patients who are not fully vaccinated to Maine CDC once a week on Thursdays. It was 66% yesterday.

