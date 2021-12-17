Advertisement

1,151 new coronavirus cases, 11,832 new doses of vaccines administered Thursday

8,711 booster shots given out according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC
Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,151 new cases of coronavirus in our state, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also 25 additional deaths.

That number is a reflection of a vital records review currently being conducted by the Maine CDC.

11,832 new vaccinations were given out Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

8,711 of those were booster shots.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County recording 215 new cases of COVID-19

Penobscot County has 147.

63 in Somerset County and 26 in Knox County.

381 Mainers hospitalized with the virus at last report. That is a new pandemic high.

114 are in ICU and 66 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

Maine hospitals report the percentage of COVID-19 patients who are not fully vaccinated to Maine CDC once a week on Thursdays. It was 66% yesterday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Cancun Mexican restaurant closed due to several health violations
Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

(File)
Central Maine Power ranked last in customer satisfaction report
(File)
Social media ‘challenge’ increases police presence at Maine schools Friday
Downtown Bangor is sending a positive message with the installation of its new "hopeful" sign.
Downtown Bangor sending positive message with “Hopeful” sign lighting
Central Maine Medical Center suspends pediatric, heart attack, trauma admissions
National Guard members arrive to support health care workers