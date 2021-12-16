Waterville restaurant closed after several health violations

Advertisement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State health inspectors have closed a Mexican restaurant in Waterville after finding a number of health violations.

According to an inspection report the Cancun Mexican Restaurant on Silver Street had improper hygienic practices, inadequate heating and cooling of foods, and didn’t take proper steps to prevent food contamination - among other things.

The report from December 8th says two people in charge didn’t show they were knowledgeable about how to handle food

The report also states the facility presents a health hazard to the public.

There is a follow-up scheduled for December 20.

