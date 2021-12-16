Sunshine Friday, Shoveling Saturday PM

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Low pressure tracking east provided some snowfall across Maine, along with a messy mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain. Communities away from the coast ended up with a coating to a few inches of wet snow, just enough to create some sloppy, slick roads for the morning commute.Clouds and scattered showers are hanging tough as we head into the evening hours; it does appear our temperatures are going to be well above average tonight into Friday morning.During the day Friday expect a generous helping of sunshine, with a passing cold front ushering cooler air into our neighborhoods as the afternoon progresses.

Saturday our attention turns to an approaching area of low pressure; as of this afternoon it appears that low will track close enough to bring some snow to the Pine Tree State. Cold air will be in place, so any precipitation that does fall should be mostly in the form of snow, without the messy mix we experienced last night and this morning.

The exact track of the low will determine when the snow arrives and how much snow we receive; right now early estimates point to snow arriving mid-afternoon on Saturday, staying with us into early Sunday morning. How much? Again, early estimates include 3-6″ for the Penobscot Valley area including the Greater Bangor area into mid-coast and Downeast Maine. Waterville, Newport and Augusta would also be included in that 3-6″ total. Less snow will accumulate north of Bangor, with light accumulation expected in Northernmost Maine.

It will be important for you to check back with us Friday as we get closer to Saturday, as we fine tune totals and timing.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, mild temperatures with lows around 40.

Friday: Sunshine, 40s, temperatures take a dip in the afternoon.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, snow arrives mid afternoon with temperatures around 30.

Sunday: Morning snow possible, then variably cloudy with highs around 30.

Monday and Tuesday: Bright sky, brisk temperatures with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

