Senator Susan Collins, Congressman Jared Golden announce $12 million in funding for loggers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden announced today more than $12 million in COVID-19 relief will be heading to over 350 of Maine’s timber harvesting and hauling businesses.

The funding is a part of the Pandemic Assistance to Timber Harvesters and Haulers program, or PATHH.

It’s a result of the Loggers Relief Act introduced by Collins and Golden last year, which provides direct payments to loggers who have been seriously impacted by the pandemic.

The bill was also co-sponsored by Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree.

The USDA opened the application process for the PATHH program in July.

