Sen. Collins announces over $70 Million for Maine Airports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 32 Maine airports will be getting nearly 74-million dollars in federal funds over the next five years.

Senator Susan Collins says the funding was awarded through the U-S Department of Transportation’s Airport Infrastructure Grants Program.

About 15 million dollars of that total will be paid out the next fiscal year.

Portland International Jetport will get almost five million dollars.

Bangor International Airport will see close to three million dollars.

Airports in Knox and Hancock Counties will be getting about a million dollars each.

We’re told this money will be used to support airport improvement projects.

Here’s the full list of the allocation of funds:

• Portland International Jetport will receive $4,824,697.

• Bangor International Airport will receive $2,740,177.

• Knox County Regional Airport will receive $1,011,131.

• Presque Isle International Airport will receive $1,008,588.

• Hancock County – Bar Harbor Airport will receive $1,006,541.

• Auburn-Lewiston Airport will receive $295,000.

• Augusta State Airport will receive $295,000.

• Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport will receive $295,000.

• Bethel Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

• Biddeford Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

• Brunswick Executive Airport will receive $159,000.

• Dexter Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

• Eastern Slopes Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

• Houlton International Airport will receive $159,000.

• Lincoln Regional Airport will receive $159,000.

• Millinocket Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

• Central Maine Airport of Norridgewock will receive $159,000.

• Dewitt Field – Old Town Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

• Pittsfield Municipal Airport will receive $159,000.

• Waterville Robert Lafleur Airport will receive $159,000.

• Wiscasset Airport will receive $159,000.

• Belfast Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

• Caribou Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

• Sugarloaf Regional Airport will receive $110,000.

• Eastport Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

• Northern Aroostook Regional Airport will receive $110,000.

• Greenville Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

• Newton Field Airport will receive $110,000.

• Machias Valley Airport will receive $110,000.

• Oxford County Regional Airport will receive $110,000.

• Princeton Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

• Steven A. Bean Municipal Airport will receive $110,000.

