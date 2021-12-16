Rohan Jones joins Maine football during early signing period

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Montreal wide receiver Rohan Jones joined the Maine Black Bears during the early signing period.

Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference (WABI)

He explained what made Orono a fit for him, with an eye on professional football.

“I know myself and my work ethic. If I just keep putting in the work, everything is going to be possible, and everything I want is going to be available for me. I know that the Maine coaches really want to push me, and I love that. In the weight room, practice, or just running, I know I’m going to get the reps necessary and put in the work to achieve my dreams,” said Jones.

Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference. He says he’s well-rounded, but especially likes going up for the jump ball.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.