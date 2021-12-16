Advertisement

Rohan Jones joins Maine football during early signing period

Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Montreal wide receiver Rohan Jones joined the Maine Black Bears during the early signing period.

Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference
Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference(WABI)

He explained what made Orono a fit for him, with an eye on professional football.

“I know myself and my work ethic. If I just keep putting in the work, everything is going to be possible, and everything I want is going to be available for me. I know that the Maine coaches really want to push me, and I love that. In the weight room, practice, or just running, I know I’m going to get the reps necessary and put in the work to achieve my dreams,” said Jones.

Jones is coming off an Offensive Player of the Year performance in Quebec’s RSEQ conference. He says he’s well-rounded, but especially likes going up for the jump ball.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

Latest News

She’s in her third season averaging double-digit scoring
Bailey Donovan enjoying early-season success with the Husson Eagles
He was a three-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s top...
Former Black Bear Ben Bishop reflects on his college career after NHL retirement
She also plays for the AAU Maine Firecrackers
Oceanside’s Bailey Breen receives college offer before first high school basketball game
She made this year’s Second Team
Cassie Mascarenhas earns second All-American nod