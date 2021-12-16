Rain Showers & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning. As it does so, warmer air will gradually work northward across the state as well. As the warmer air arrives, any lingering wintry mix will change to rain showers from south to north across the state this morning. Showers will be most numerous during the morning hours then taper off as we head into the afternoon with skies remaining mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. We’ll likely see some areas of fog during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 40° north and into the 40s to near 50° elsewhere with the warmest temperatures being along the coast. A cold front will cross the state tonight with a couple of rain showers possible otherwise expect a quiet night under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain mild, holding steady near 40° across the north and 40s elsewhere.

Drier and brighter weather returns for tomorrow. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs starting in the 40s for most spots early in the day then slowly falling to the upper 20s to mid-30s by late afternoon as colder air moves in on a gusty west/northwest wind. The west/northwest wind on Friday may gust to 25-30 MPH at times. High pressure will be with us to start the weekend giving us some sunshine Saturday morning followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as high pressure slides to our east and our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south Saturday night and early Sunday giving us a chance at some snow with light to moderate accumulation possible. There’s still some time to fine tune the details so keep an eye on future updates.

Today: Light wintry mix likely north of Bangor early otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely, mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs between 38°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few rain showers possible. Lows will hold steady between 38°-48°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere early then falling to the upper 20s to mid-30s by later in the day. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible later in the day and at night. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Morning snow possible then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

