Pittsfield Police take part in community food drive

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield Police officers were out in the community Thursday collecting donations for a food drive.

All of the food from Thursday’s Stuff the Cruiser event will go to the Pittsfield Food Bank, directly benefitting folks in town and the surrounding communities.

Businesses and community members stepped in to sponsor the food drive along with the Pittsfield Police Department.

“This being the Christmas season, we thought no better time to do it than right now,” said Mike Cray, Pittsfield Police SRO. “There’s a lot of people that need things with the way the economy is and everything is right now. We’re going to do our part to try to help them out.”

The food drive took place from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bud’s Shop ‘n Save on Somerset Avenue.

