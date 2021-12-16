Advertisement

Northern Light EMMC completes Maine’s first robotic polyp removal surgery

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center's robotic technology
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is celebrating what it calls the first successful robotic surgery for polyp removal in the Pine Tree State.

Doctor Tyler Bernaiche completed two of the operations in Bangor last month.

The procedure allows surgeons to remove polyps and some early stage cancers from areas that can’t be accessed during a colonoscopy. Using a robotic camera and instruments, surgeons can find the growth, remove it, and complete the process in one to two hours.

Bernaiche says it’s safer and less invasive than the previous method of going in through the abdomen.

“I think it’s great for patients where, before, the only option for the patient would be a big abdominal operation with risks of side effects and complications that can decrease their quality of life,” Bernaiche said. “We can now offer a quicker safer operation without long term side effects for certain polyps and cancers that we weren’t able to do before.”

Bernaiche says robotic technology is constantly advancing. He says Northern Light EMMC will keep pushing the envelope for minimally-invasive surgeries.

