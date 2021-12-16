Advertisement

Northern Light, Bangor Symphony Orchestra bringing arts to Maine schools

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new initiative sponsored by Northern Light Health is providing access to the arts for children in school during the pandemic.

Northern Light has partnered with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra for years, working with schools to make it more affordable for class trips to live performances.

Unable to do that during the pandemic, the team is now focused on bringing the orchestra to the school with free online streaming.

More than 200 classrooms across the state have already signed up.

Doug Michael of Northern Light Health tells us being surrounded by the arts is key for healthy development.

”We know that music enriches the lives of children, as well as everybody,” said Chief Community Health Officer of Northern Light Doug Michael. “It’s integral to our health and well-being. It can inspire us, and it can connect us when we’re feeling isolated or alone. So, we think it’s a good fit for our mission.”

If you’re interested in signing up for a free, on-demand concert stream for your classroom, you can visit BangorSymphony.org, and roll over the education tab.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
Family is not insured. Needs help.
Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Latest News

Maine Logging
Senator Susan Collins, Congressman Jared Golden announce $12 million in funding for loggers
C&K Variety
Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
Paul Cote II
Fort Fairfield man facing numerous charges after high-speed chase in Caribou