Northern Light, Bangor Symphony Orchestra bringing arts to Maine schools

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new initiative sponsored by Northern Light Health is providing access to the arts for children in school during the pandemic.

Northern Light has partnered with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra for years, working with schools to make it more affordable for class trips to live performances.

Unable to do that during the pandemic, the team is now focused on bringing the orchestra to the school with free online streaming.

More than 200 classrooms across the state have already signed up.

Doug Michael of Northern Light Health tells us being surrounded by the arts is key for healthy development.

”We know that music enriches the lives of children, as well as everybody,” said Chief Community Health Officer of Northern Light Doug Michael. “It’s integral to our health and well-being. It can inspire us, and it can connect us when we’re feeling isolated or alone. So, we think it’s a good fit for our mission.”

If you’re interested in signing up for a free, on-demand concert stream for your classroom, you can visit BangorSymphony.org, and roll over the education tab.

