National Guard members arrive to support health care workers

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - As hospitals around the state feel the strain from a lack of staff and record numbers of COVID-19 patients, help is starting to arrive.

On Thursday, members of Maine’s National Guard toured the unit they will soon be supporting at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The swing unit will be for patients who no longer need acute care.

The 17 guard members will be working in non-clinical roles, helping staff with tasks including taking patient vital signs, cleaning and organizational work.

“Their presence here is like a great Christmas gift,” said Central Maine Healthcare CEO Steven Littleson. “Our workforce is exhausted and they’ve been fighting this pandemic from the beginning. As we know, it’s only getting worse.”

On Thursday, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 381 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. For the last month, the state has been seeing record numbers of COIVD-19 patients in health care facilities.

This week, Gov. Janet Mills announced she was mobilizing National Guard members to 10 health care facilities around the state.

“We’re here to assist them with whatever they need help with,” said Msg. Ryan Jones.

Jones, a member of the Air Guard, said he saw the strain on the CMMC staff up close when he was at the hospital for care earlier this year.

“There’s many other places I help out as well but from what I’ve seen and what I’ve experienced, it’s needed.”

John Alexander, CMHC’s Chief Medical Officer said the hospital has between 60 and 100 vacant clinical staff positions.

Health care providers throughout the state have been looking for outside help in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, a team of doctors, nurses and EMTs from FEMA arrived at Maine Medical Center in Portland to support their staff.

CMMC has requested a FEMA response team of their own. Alexander said they are still waiting to hear back from the federal government on if that additional help will be available, but the hospital is expecting some staffing support from the Veteran’s Association.

