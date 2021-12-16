Advertisement

Millinocket officials say marathon weekends have brought in nearly $3 million to area businesses

As it always does, the sixth edition of The Millinocket Marathon brought runners and spectators from far and wide.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Millinocket are back to their normal quiet selves.

Two weekends ago, the annual marathon brought back thousands of people.

Since 2015 the Millinocket Marathon and Half has brought a huge economic boost to area restaurants, hotels, and shops.

Now, we have a good idea of how much of a difference it has made.

“Every edition of the Millinocket Marathon has now contributed $2,866,252 into your economy,” said Gary Allen, Founder of the Millinocket Marathon and Half.

They estimate more than $800,000 over this year’s marathon weekend alone.

“What traditionally was the slowest time of year has now become their best weekend, so this race is making a real impact on businesses, on hotels, on small gift shops,” said Jessica Masse, Thursday’s event sponsor.

All driven by a race that doesn’t charge any fee to run.

They just ask runners to give what they can to pay for the race’s basic needs.

“Anything we raise above and beyond that, we will put back into the community,” said Allen.

Which on Thursday, they did.

More than $13,000 given back to different organizations around town.

“In my theory, every $20 that stays in town is $20 that wasn’t here. And it adds up,” said Allen.

And no better time to get into the giving spirit after the Millinocket Marathon and Half then during the holiday season.

“That’s what Christmas is about to me. It’s not what I get. What I can help deliver to a community that will make a difference is way more then anything I could receive,” said Allen.

