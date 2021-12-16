Advertisement

Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Police arrested a man after seizing $780,000 worth of drugs - a discovery that police called the largest in city history. This, according to the Morning Sentinel.

37-year-old Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs - one for six pounds of fentanyl and one for five pounds of cocaine.

He was also charged with two fugitive counts on outstanding warrants from other states.

Police said Soto Sanchez is from the Dominican Republic and was in America illegally.

The seizure followed a three-week investigation.

Police said Soto Sanchez is being held in Kennebec County Jail with arraignment scheduled for February 28.

