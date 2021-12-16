Justice for Ayla, 10 years later: Part Two

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks 10 years since 20-month-old Ayla Reynolds was reported missing from her father’s home in Waterville.

This week on TV5, we’re taking a closer look at Ayla’s case and the impact it left on Central Maine and beyond.

The Ayla Reynolds case remains the largest criminal investigation in Maine history. Ten years later, the case is still considered “open and active” as investigators continue their work to bring “Justice for Ayla.”

“These cases are hard, and they do take their toll. But, there’s nothing more rewarding in life than working these cases and then bringing that information to the family that helps them with closure,” said Lt. Jeffrey Love, Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central.

Now-Lieutenant Jeffrey Love was working as a sergeant for Maine State Police the day of Ayla Reynolds’ disappearance. Despite the passage of time, Love has hope Ayla’s case will someday be solved.

“The State Police has been successful with cases that are five years old, 10 years old, 20, 30, 40 years old. So, we are hopeful and our work will continue,” said Love.

In fact, Love says in some ways, time works in their favor. He says technology is ever-changing, and so is human nature.

“Some event may change somebody’s life. Whether it’s a divorce, or a death in the family, or something significant may change a person’s perspective and may kind of allow their conscience to come forward and sit down and talk with the detective,” said Love.

From early on in the investigation, authorities have said they believe the three adults in the home that night, Ayla’s father Justin DiPietro, his sister, and his girlfriend, have more information to share.

Ayla’s mother Trista Reynolds is pursuing a civil lawsuit against DiPietro, seeking to hold him responsible for Ayla’s death.

DiPietro is scheduled to be interviewed as part of that suit Friday.

“We will monitor that civil process,” Love said. “We’ll sift through the information that comes out and compare it to what we had for a case file and see if it will help the missing person case.”

A conclusion in this case would not only give Ayla’s family and the Waterville community closure, but everyone who has ever worked on it, too.

The primary detective keeps Ayla’s case file on his desk year-round, and a tribute to the toddler has a special place in Love’s office.

“I felt it was important that I sit it right there so it stares at me every day,” Love said. “I think about this case every day, but also representing children missing children, children that are abused.”

“I think everyone will get an uplift if in fact we get to a point where someone’s going to be charged in this case,” said Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey. “There’s been a lot of speculation about suspects and who did it, and there’s just that natural curiosity from folks, particularly those who lived in a community while this investigation was going on or impacted. Would like to see this come to an end and that would be when someone’s charged and convicted.”

