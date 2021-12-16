Judge denies Avangrid request for injunction to block referendum that stops power corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A state judge has denied a bid to resume construction on a $1 billion hydropower transmission line in western Maine, rejecting a preliminary injunction sought by utility companies.

The developer of the New England Clean Energy Connect contended that the project was properly permitted and that a referendum vote rejecting the project last month was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed by the developer will continue, but the judge on Thursday declined to intervene to let construction resume in the meantime.

An appeal to the Maine supreme court is expected.

The 145-mile transmission line would mostly follow existing utility corridors.

But a new section needs to be cut through 53 miles of woods to reach the Canadian border.

The following statement has been released on behalf of the NECEC:

“While we are disappointed in the court’s decision on the preliminary injunction, we remain confident that the full legal process will ultimately conclude that question one is unconstitutional. As one of the region’s most important clean energy projects, the NECEC will benefit Maine and all New Englanders by reducing the region’s dependence on fossil fuels which will result in cleaner air, lower energy prices and improved reliability. As Mainers face stiff increases on their electric bills this winter after generators significantly increased the price they charge for electricity, the region’s independent grid operator, ISO New England, called out the need for greater fuel diversity and baseload generation, pointing to the NECEC as a solution. The facts are clear: the NECEC project is good for Maine and for the region and will help address the energy, economic and climate issues we face. That is why we remain committed to this project and its many benefits and look forward to restarting construction as soon as we are able.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.