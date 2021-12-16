Advertisement

Hospitals continue to feel impact of coronavirus

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s health care system continues to be spread thin.

State health officials say as of Thursday night, only 40 ICU beds in Maine are open.

That comes as a new pandemic high of 114 people with COVID are in intensive care at last report.

Officials say the amount of care they require continues to increase.

This as space issues persist.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says there have been ongoing issues with discharging some patients because of staffing issues at long term care facilities.

“We have been concerned about this all along, backup, that we’ve had a health care in nursing homes staffing shortage pre pandemic, the pandemic exacerbated, partly because of the burnout, partly because of just the work that it takes to keep those facilities open during a pandemic with outbreaks and extra work,” said Lambrew

Lambrew says waivers have been signed recently that would open up 24 new beds at these facilities.

Also, the deployment of National Guard members is expected to lighten the load.

