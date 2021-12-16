Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals holds special meeting after residents appeal approval of new store

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Hermon Zoning Board of Appeals held a special meeting tonight after residents appealed the approval of a new store.

The town planning board approved a project in November for a new, larger storefront for C&K Variety.

Residents bringing the appeal argued that they did not see the site plan before it was approved, and that there is a lack of space as well as environmental concerns.

They say the new storefront abuts nine residences and could affect 40 more.

Representatives for C&K say some of these concerns are irrelevant under town ordinances, and that surveyors followed DEP guidelines even where not required.

”This should have been tabled,” said Hermon resident Ernest B. Wheeler II. “It should have been reviewed further. We should have been delayed. We should not have issued a permit that night.”

“The planning board’s 28 findings of fact are extensive and supported by competent evidence,” said Attorney for C&K Variety. “They did not clearly err in this case. The Hermon ordinance is the sole vehicle to apply these standards to this. It’s not feelings, it’s not outside, it’s not how things seem, it’s what’s written down in the ordinance.”

The meeting will continue with deliberation on Tuesday, December 21 at 6 p.m..

Should the board grant the appeal, the application would then require at least four out of five votes from the planning board in order to be overturned.

