Head of Maine CDC says Omicron variant likely here, get booster

Omicron variant likely in Maine.
Omicron variant likely in Maine.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says as of tonight, the Omicron variant of coronavirus has not been found in the state, yet.

Officials do say they believe it is already here.

Dr. Nirav Shah broke down what’s been found in early studies of this variant so far.

He says it seems to spread more easily than Delta but appears to not be as severe.

Studies have also shown the current vaccines are effective against it.

Shah says this makes it more important than ever that those who are already fully vaccinated get a booster shot.

“You’re still fully vaccinated as a matter of various regulations and compliance, but the question I urge everyone and their families to be asking is, am I fully protected?” he said. “Am I fully, truly up to date, given the emerging science, and their getting a booster helps you be fully protected. And that’s really what matters.”

Shah says as of Thursday, when including shots given out by the VA and Department of Defense, nearly 75% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

However, only 40% of those 18 and over have gotten a booster shot.

