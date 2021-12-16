Advertisement

Fort Fairfield man facing numerous charges after high-speed chase in Caribou

Paul Cote II
Paul Cote II(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Fairfield man is facing numerous charges after police say he led them on a high speed chase that began and ended in Caribou.

It happened just before 9 Wednesday morning.

Caribou Police say they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Paul Cote II.

They say Cote failed to stop and eluded law enforcement for 36 miles through several towns to Fort Fairfield and back to Caribou while driving at high speeds.

Officers eventually deployed a spike mat, causing Cote’s vehicle to crash.

They say Cote then took off into the woods and fired multiple shots in the direction of officers.

A short time later, he surrendered.

Police say Cote had three active warrants as well as a suspended drivers license.

Charges against him include reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, eluding, and passing a police roadblock.

Cote was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

His bail was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Podium with stage spotlights
Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition after getting COVID-19
Family is not insured. Needs help.
Wind rips roof off Burnham home, family in need of help
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

Latest News

CoverME
December 15th is the deadline to get health insurance coverage through the state if you want it to go into effect on January 1st
One of Downeast Maine's most well-known residents has passed away.
Downeast Maine’s Ralph Stanley dies at 92
File photo of Ayla Reynolds
Justice for Ayla, 10 years later: Part One
A big decision looms regarding the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission corridor...
Judge to rule this week on NECEC request for injunction