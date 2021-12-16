Fort Fairfield man facing numerous charges after high-speed chase in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - A Fort Fairfield man is facing numerous charges after police say he led them on a high speed chase that began and ended in Caribou.

It happened just before 9 Wednesday morning.

Caribou Police say they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Paul Cote II.

They say Cote failed to stop and eluded law enforcement for 36 miles through several towns to Fort Fairfield and back to Caribou while driving at high speeds.

Officers eventually deployed a spike mat, causing Cote’s vehicle to crash.

They say Cote then took off into the woods and fired multiple shots in the direction of officers.

A short time later, he surrendered.

Police say Cote had three active warrants as well as a suspended drivers license.

Charges against him include reckless conduct with a firearm, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, eluding, and passing a police roadblock.

Cote was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

His bail was set at $50,000.

