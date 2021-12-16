Former Black Bear Ben Bishop reflects on his college career after NHL retirement

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine goaltender Ben Bishop decided to hang up his skates after trying to return to the National Hockey League from a knee injury.

He was a three-time finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s top goaltender every year.

His college stop in Orono allowed him to work with assistant coach Grant Standbrook, who instructed a long line of NHL goalies.

Bishop said his guidance showed him the steps to the pros, and pushed him to be the best he could be between the pipes.

“Seeing the path that they had taken, talking to the coaches, and hearing the words that the other guys did to get to that level, it really made you feel like you had a chance. It wasn’t hard to put in the work. Everybody around you was working hard, and obviously having a successful team, everyone is pushing each other. We had a lot of fun doing it too, which makes it even better,” said Bishop.

Bishop helped the Black Bears to back-to-back Frozen Fours in 2006 and 2007, and he said the 2007 trip to St. Louis was special due to his early days playing for the Junior Blues.

Bishop was drafted 85th overall in 2005 by his hometown Blues, and also played for the Senators, Lightning, Kings, and Stars.

He last played in the NHL during the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, on Dallas’s way to the Finals.

