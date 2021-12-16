Advertisement

Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
Caide McLean, a Corporal with the Marines, was doing his duties at Camp LeJeune in North...
Family of Embden woman injured in home explosion talks Red Cross assistance
Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez
UPDATE: Man arrested in largest drug seizure in Waterville city history
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

Latest News

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer or Moderna over J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Several school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok...
School officials, law enforcement address threatening TikTok challenge
FILE - In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the...
Indictment says company ignored California oil spill alarms