Bailey Donovan enjoying early-season success with the Husson Eagles

By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson’s Bailey Donovan is averaging a double-double in her junior season with the women’s basketball team at roughly 19 points and 15 rebounds per game.

She’s in her third season averaging double-digit scoring
She’s in her third season averaging double-digit scoring(WABI)

She’s been a mainstay for the Eagles since she debuted in 2019, logging double-digit scoring averages every season.

The Hampden Academy graduate and Island Falls native said she owes her success to her support system of teammates and coaches who have helped her transition from high school to college.

She said she wants to continue to set that example.

“I just wanted to be someone who girls I grew up playing with can look up to, and the younger girls in Hampden. I like going back and working with them. Everyone wants to have a successful career, so that was really important; just making sure that I work towards that,” said Donovan, forward/center.

Donovan added that she continues to work on her footwork and shooting outside of practice to conquer the double and triple teams she faces in games.

