Advertisement

Alaska judge allows evidence about alternative suspects

Steven Downs (From Androscoggin County Sheriff's Dept.)
Steven Downs (From Androscoggin County Sheriff's Dept.) (KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - A Maine man charged in a young woman’s killing 28 years ago at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks will be allowed to present evidence about alternative suspects at his trial.

Steven Downs was charged with sexual assault and murder, and extradited to Alaska, after DNA his aunt submitted to a genealogy website matched DNA from the crime scene.

The victim was shot in the head, choked with a ligature, stabbed, and shocked with a stun gun.

The judge ruled that the defense can present evidence about three alternative suspects at the trial, due to begin on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Caide McLean, a Corporal with the Marines, was doing his duties at Camp LeJeune in North...
Family of Embden woman injured in home explosion talks Red Cross assistance
Snow & wintry mix will develop later this evening and early tonight. Accumulating snow is...
Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Arrives Tonight

Latest News

Police lights
21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl
Postal hike doesn’t stop catalogers from stuffing mailboxes
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
Authorities are working to understand how these chemicals make their way into water and foods.
Hunt for toxic ‘forever chemicals’ widens to 34 communities