Advertisement

21 charged in alleged conspiracy to sell cocaine, fentanyl

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Drug charges have been filed against 21 people accused of running a cocaine and fentanyl ring that spanned Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine and Puerto Rico.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell’s office announced the bust Wednesday, saying the ring was based in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and sold drugs in retail and allegedly wholesale quantities.

Some alleged members are accused of regularly traveling to Puerto Rico to buy cocaine and then mailing it to addresses in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In total, authorities say they seized 10.5 kilograms of cocaine, 650 grams of suspected fentanyl and more than $200,000 in drug proceeds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded just after 6:15 p.m.
UPDATED: Hermon house a total loss after explosion, fire
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,510 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
More than 70% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID
Caide McLean, a Corporal with the Marines, was doing his duties at Camp LeJeune in North...
Family of Embden woman injured in home explosion talks Red Cross assistance
Snow & wintry mix will develop later this evening and early tonight. Accumulating snow is...
Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Arrives Tonight

Latest News

Postal hike doesn’t stop catalogers from stuffing mailboxes
Steven Downs (From Androscoggin County Sheriff's Dept.)
Alaska judge allows evidence about alternative suspects
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
1,286 new coronavirus cases, 12,723 new COVID vaccines
Authorities are working to understand how these chemicals make their way into water and foods.
Hunt for toxic ‘forever chemicals’ widens to 34 communities